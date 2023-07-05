Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Fire Drill

230715-N-CD453-1103 SEA OF JAPAN (July 15, 2023) Sailors conduct a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 15. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023, by PO2 Samantha Oblander