Members of the Army Teen Panel pose for a photo during the annual Youth Leadership Forum June 29 at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7925616
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-HP857-6500
|Resolution:
|2367x1556
|Size:
|730.18 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama youths join panel to discuss top issues facing Army teens [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama youths join panel to discuss top issues facing Army teens
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT