Members of the Army Teen Panel, Pacific team, which this year included Anya Price and Aaliya Ismail from Camp Zama, pose for a photo with their chaperons June 28 in front of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7925614 VIRIN: 230628-A-HP857-6305 Resolution: 2727x1972 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama youths join panel to discuss top issues facing Army teens [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.