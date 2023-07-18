JASDF Command and Staff College Visits CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), shakes hands with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Col. Akinori Matsukawa during a command brief at CFAS July 14, 2023. The multinational group of students from the JASDF Command and Staff College visited CFAS to learn more about the installation’s operational and logistical capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

