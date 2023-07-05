Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF Command and Staff College Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 4]

    JASDF Command and Staff College Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a command brief to officers from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Command and Staff College at CFAS July 14, 2023. The multinational group of students visited CFAS to learn more about the installation’s operational and logistical capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    This work, JASDF Command and Staff College Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    JASDF

