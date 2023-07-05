JASDF Command and Staff College Visits CFAS

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a command brief to officers from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Command and Staff College at CFAS July 14, 2023. The multinational group of students visited CFAS to learn more about the installation’s operational and logistical capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

