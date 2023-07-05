Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “It looks like Tony Stark’s basement” – An Operation Next Success Story [Image 2 of 3]

    “It looks like Tony Stark’s basement” – An Operation Next Success Story

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program

    An Operation Next Success Story: Staff Sgt. Cameron Homburg, a student enrolled in LIFT’s Operation Next program, poses for a photo in front of CNC machining. Homburg is more than halfway through four CNC certification he hopes to earn through Operation Next; CNC Lathe, CNC Mill, Safety, and Floor Operations. LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII), is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Defense, industry and academia, part of the national network of manufacturing innovation institutes, driving the U.S. mobility sector toward the future manufacturing revolution to support our nation’s economy and enhance our national security.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 17:27
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
