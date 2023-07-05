An Operation Next Success Story: Staff Sgt. Cameron Homburg, a student enrolled in LIFT’s Operation Next program, poses for a photo in front of CNC machining. Homburg is more than halfway through four CNC certification he hopes to earn through Operation Next; CNC Lathe, CNC Mill, Safety, and Floor Operations. LIFT, operated by the American Lightweight Materials Manufacturing Innovation Institute (ALMMII), is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Defense, industry and academia, part of the national network of manufacturing innovation institutes, driving the U.S. mobility sector toward the future manufacturing revolution to support our nation’s economy and enhance our national security.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7925147
|VIRIN:
|230720-D-TJ319-1001
|Resolution:
|2560x1920
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “It looks like Tony Stark’s basement” – An Operation Next Success Story [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“It looks like Tony Stark’s basement” – An Operation Next Success Story
