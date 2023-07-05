SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Outgoing Commander of the 4th Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Brian A. Dea (right) surrenders the squadron guidon to Space Base Delta 8 Commander, Col David A. Pheasant (left) during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO 20 July, 2023. During the ceremony (USSF) Lt Col Michelle L. Haines assumed command of the squadron. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7925149
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-IF173-1023
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 SOPS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT