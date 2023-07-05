Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 SOPS Change of Command

    4 SOPS Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming commander of the 4th Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Michelle L. Haines (right) accepts the squadron guidon from Space Base Delta 8Commander, Col David A. Pheasant (left), during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO 20 July, 2023. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

    4 SOPS Change of Command
    4 SOPS Change of Command

    CO
    4 SOPS
    4th Space Operations Squadron
    Schriever SFB
    4 SOPS Change of Command

