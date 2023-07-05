4 SOPS Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming commander of the 4th Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Michelle L. Haines (right) accepts the squadron guidon from Space Base Delta 8Commander, Col David A. Pheasant (left), during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO 20 July, 2023. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)

