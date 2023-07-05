SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Incoming commander of the 4th Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt Col Michelle L. Haines (right) accepts the squadron guidon from Space Base Delta 8Commander, Col David A. Pheasant (left), during the units Change of Command Ceremony at Schriever SFB, CO 20 July, 2023. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7925148
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-IF173-1016
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 SOPS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT