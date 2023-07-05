Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM-40 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    HSM-40 Change of Command

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230720-N-OZ224-1285
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 20, 2023) - Cmdr. Dave Bigay speaks during a change of command ceremony where he relieved Capt. David Bizarre as the Commanding Officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40, the ‘Airwolves’, July 20, 2023. HSM-40 is based out of Naval Station Mayport with a primary mission to train and prepare maintenance technicians, aircrew, and pilots to conduct and support sea control operations with combat-ready MH-60Rs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

