HSM-40 Change of Command

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 20, 2023) - Cmdr. Dave Bigay speaks during a change of command ceremony where he relieved Capt. David Bizarre as the Commanding Officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40, the ‘Airwolves’, July 20, 2023. HSM-40 is based out of Naval Station Mayport with a primary mission to train and prepare maintenance technicians, aircrew, and pilots to conduct and support sea control operations with combat-ready MH-60Rs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

