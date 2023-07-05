Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Holds Army Twilight Tattoo

    USACE Holds Army Twilight Tattoo

    JOINT BASE MYERS HENDERSON-HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Soldiers perform as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hosted Army Twilight Tattoo held at Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall on July 19. The Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from the US Army Military District of Washington’s ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own". (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023
    This work, USACE Holds Army Twilight Tattoo [Image 28 of 28], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Twilight Tattoo

