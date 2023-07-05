Attendees at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted Army Twilight Tattoo interact with USACE personnel and Soldiers at static displays set up for the event at Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall on July 19. The Twilight Tattoo is an action-packed military pageant featuring Soldiers from the US Army Military District of Washington’s ceremonial units, the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own". (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bloodgood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 12:49 Photo ID: 7924237 VIRIN: 230719-A-OI229-1033 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.63 MB Location: JOINT BASE MYERS HENDERSON-HALL, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Hosts Army Twilight Tattoo [Image 28 of 28], by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.