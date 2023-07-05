Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond [Image 9 of 9]

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Niccum, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa terminal instrument procedure designer, rucks 12 kilometers (7 miles) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. The ruck was part of a series of exercises U.S. military personnel were required to complete to qualify for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. The GAFPB is an award presented by the German Armed Forces to members of foreign militaries who successfully complete a series of tests assessing their physical fitness, military skills, and proficiency in various areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:27
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    NATO
    interoperability
    Ramstein
    partnership
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    GAFPB
    Breitenwald Training Area

