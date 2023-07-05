German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Niccum, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa terminal instrument procedure designer, rucks 12 kilometers (7 miles) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2023. The ruck was part of a series of exercises U.S. military personnel were required to complete to qualify for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. The GAFPB is an award presented by the German Armed Forces to members of foreign militaries who successfully complete a series of tests assessing their physical fitness, military skills, and proficiency in various areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

