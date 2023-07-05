A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, holds his chin above a bar during the flexed arm hang portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course at Ramstein AB, July 11, 2023. The GAFPB originated in the 19th century and has become a symbol of skill, discipline and professionalism within the German military and now allows foreign militaries to compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 09:27
|Photo ID:
|7923779
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-VY348-1080
|Resolution:
|4615x3292
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT