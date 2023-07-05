Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond [Image 8 of 9]

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, holds his chin above a bar during the flexed arm hang portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course at Ramstein AB, July 11, 2023. The GAFPB originated in the 19th century and has become a symbol of skill, discipline and professionalism within the German military and now allows foreign militaries to compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    interoperability
    Ramstein
    partnership
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    GAFPB
    Breitenwald Training Area

