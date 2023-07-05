German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge strengthens American, German bond

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, holds his chin above a bar during the flexed arm hang portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course at Ramstein AB, July 11, 2023. The GAFPB originated in the 19th century and has become a symbol of skill, discipline and professionalism within the German military and now allows foreign militaries to compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

