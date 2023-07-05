Future vision: Panel discusses way ahead for DOD National Guard State Partnership Program

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard, provides remarks during the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance the readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

