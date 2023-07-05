Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future vision: Panel discusses way ahead for DOD National Guard State Partnership Program [Image 4 of 6]

    Future vision: Panel discusses way ahead for DOD National Guard State Partnership Program

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    Dr. Celeste Gventer, right, president, Defense Security Cooperation University, provides remarks during the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance the readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    DOD
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    SPP30

