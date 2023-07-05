Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Mail Call [Image 3 of 3]

    Diego Garcia Mail Call

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.20.2023

    230720-N-EJ241-1016

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Widdow, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia, scans mail during routine mail call July 20, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is the Western Pacific region’s largest U.S. Navy logistics command and has a network of more than 14 detachments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

