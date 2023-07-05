Diego Garcia Mail Call

230720-N-EJ241-1015



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands sort mail during routine mail call July 20, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

