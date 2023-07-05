U.S. and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers in the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducted a training exercise in Pyeongtaek to hone their Soldier skills, May 17. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7923427
|VIRIN:
|230517-A-UQ751-1008
|Resolution:
|5694x3435
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
