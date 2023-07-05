Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company Training Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company Training Exercise

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers in the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conducted a training exercise in Pyeongtaek to hone their Soldier skills, May 17. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7923422
    VIRIN: 230517-A-UQ751-1003
    Resolution: 5614x3772
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

