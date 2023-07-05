U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Bennett Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Horn, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Damian Maxilom, all aviation rescue swimmer assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, tend to an injured hiker aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk on Guam, July 18, 2023. The crew treated the injuries of the hiker before safely transporting her to a local hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:11 Photo ID: 7923388 VIRIN: 230718-F-ES635-1375 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.86 MB Location: GU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.