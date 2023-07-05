Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam

    GUAM

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Bennett Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Horn, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Damian Maxilom, all aviation rescue swimmer assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, tend to an injured hiker aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk on Guam, July 18, 2023. The crew treated the injuries of the hiker before safely transporting her to a local hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:11
    Photo ID: 7923388
    VIRIN: 230718-F-ES635-1375
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam
    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam
    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam
    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam
    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam
    HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    HH60S
    Navy
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT