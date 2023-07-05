U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Bennett, an aviation rescue swimmer assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, looks for a safe drop zone from a MH-60S Knighthawk on Guam, July 18, 2023. While flying a multinational Maritime Personnel Recovery training event during Mobility Guardian 23, the crew was called to rescue a hiker who had fallen off a mountainside. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 03:11 Photo ID: 7923387 VIRIN: 230718-F-ES635-1316 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.2 MB Location: GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 25 conducts real-world SAR on Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.