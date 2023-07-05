Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Watch Standers Conduct Training [Image 3 of 4]

    JTF-RH Watch Standers Conduct Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) service members assigned as watch standers for defueling operations conduct a seal check on a self-contained breathing apparatus mask during training at Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, JTF-RH Watch Standers Conduct Training [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

