JTF-RH Watch Standers Conduct Training

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) service members assigned as watch standers for defueling operations rehearse donning self-contained breathing apparatuses during training at Ford Island, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Mackintosh)

