    Capt. Antcliff receives Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Antcliff receives Legion of Merit

    CT, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    Capt. Steven Antcliff was awarded the Legion of Merit for his time as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center, July 19, 2023.
    Antcliff was given the medal during the Submarine Learning Center change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Capt. Eric Sager.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 17:59
    Photo ID: 7922598
    VIRIN: 230719-M-KB946-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Submarine school
    change of command

