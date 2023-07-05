Capt. Steven Antcliff was awarded the Legion of Merit for his time as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center, July 19, 2023.
Antcliff was given the medal during the Submarine Learning Center change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Capt. Eric Sager.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7922598
|VIRIN:
|230719-M-KB946-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|CT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Antcliff receives Legion of Merit [Image 2 of 2], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT