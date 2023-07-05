Capt. Antcliff receives Legion of Merit

Capt. Steven Antcliff was awarded the Legion of Merit for his time as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center, July 19, 2023.

Antcliff was given the medal during the Submarine Learning Center change of command ceremony where he was relieved by Capt. Eric Sager.

