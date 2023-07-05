Capt. Steven Antcliff and Capt. Eric Sager pose for a photo after the Submarine Learning Center change of command ceremony at the center on the Submarine Base New London, July 19, 2023.

During the ceremony Sager relieved Antcliff as commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center.

Date Taken: 07.19.2023