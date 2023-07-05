On Aug. 4, 2023, the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program celebrates its 75th anniversary – commencing a year-long celebration and recognition of harnessing the atom for unmatched propulsion and powering a global fleet. A joint Department of Navy and Department of Energy organization, Naval Reactors is responsible for all aspects of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion, including research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance, and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7922265
|VIRIN:
|230717-N-TU857-1004
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program 75th Anniversary Statistics [Image 5 of 5], by Kellie Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT