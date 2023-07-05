U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program 75th Anniversary History

On Aug. 4, 2023, the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program celebrates its 75th anniversary – commencing a year-long celebration and recognition of harnessing the atom for unmatched propulsion and powering a global fleet. A joint Department of Navy and Department of Energy organization, Naval Reactors is responsible for all aspects of the Navy’s nuclear propulsion, including research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance, and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants.

