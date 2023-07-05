Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BATAAN SAILORS INSTALL A FAN COIL UNIT [Image 6 of 6]

    BATAAN SAILORS INSTALL A FAN COIL UNIT

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230718-N-HA192-1164
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Matthew Napier (left) and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Marc Paz pose for a photo under a newly installed fan coil unit aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class
    Hull Maintnenance Technician

