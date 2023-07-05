BATAAN SAILORS INSTALL A FAN COIL UNIT

230718-N-HA192-1179

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 18, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Matthew Napier (left) and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Marc Paz inspect piping for a newly installed fan coil unit aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.19.2023 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US