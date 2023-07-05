Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generator De-install [Image 8 of 8]

    Generator De-install

    GUAM

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The last generators supporting Typhoon Mawar being de-installed by personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ temporary emergency power planning and response team and their contractor, Williams Sale Partnership, at the Port of Guam, July 12-13. A total of 99 generators were installed to provide the people of Guam temporary power until the island's power system could be restored (Photo courtesy of Maj. Andrew James).

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    Temporary Power

