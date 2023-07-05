USACE debris teams are out the on the island of Guam assessing the amount and types of debris that are already out on curbsides awaiting pick-up, a process that will allow USACE to determine the scope of the mission. Here Sacramento District Civil Engineer Technician Shelley Beaman explains the debris mission to Guam resident Richard Aguero and his father Ted Aguero. The men have already placed their debris in the ROW.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 07:41
|Photo ID:
|7921028
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-VS667-1375
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YONA, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam Debris Removal [Image 8 of 8], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE conducting debris assessments in preparation of debris collection mission
