U.S. and RAAF Airmen launch KC-46's

Royal Australian Air Force and 92nd Expeditionary Wing personnel prepare to get multiple KC-46 Pegasus airborne for Mobility Guardian 23 in Darwin, Australia, on July 9, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile area in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)

