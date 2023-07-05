Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and RAAF Airmen launch KC-46's [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. and RAAF Airmen launch KC-46's

    AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force and 92nd Expeditionary Wing personnel prepare to get multiple KC-46 Pegasus airborne for Mobility Guardian 23 in Darwin, Australia, on July 9, 2023. A multinational endeavor, MG23 featured seven participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States – operating nearly 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile area in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 04:00
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

