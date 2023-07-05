Linebacker of the Week: SrA Jaxon Butler

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Butler, a 734th Air Mobility Squadron support journeyman, inspects tools at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

