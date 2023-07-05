Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: SrA Jaxon Butler [Image 3 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: SrA Jaxon Butler

    ANDERSEN AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Butler, a 734th Air Mobility Squadron support journeyman, inspects tools at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 20:48
    Photo ID: 7920275
    VIRIN: 230712-F-CX880-1048
    Resolution: 4476x2984
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: SrA Jaxon Butler [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    AAFB

