Linebacker of the Week: SrA Jaxon Butler

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Butler, a 734th Air Mobility Squadron support journeyman, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen's mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Butler, a 734th Air Mobility Squadron support journeyman, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 12, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a support journeyman, Butler drives a land mobile radio account program and maintains, inspects, cleans and repairs tools and test equipment that is valued at $8.5 million. He inspects and maintains 16 multi-purpose vehicles, which is vital to expedited flight line maintenance, emergency operations, support and supply functions. He performs inputs and updates for the unit tool accountability system and accurately standardizes equipment and item control measures. Butler manages 1,500 items, overseeing the Technical Order Distribution Account program while performing routine weekly and monthly inspections ensuring data accuracy.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in August 2022, Butler was so eager to support the mission that he was requesting to work on a C-17 Globemaster III while in-processing because he knew about a main landing gear tire change in progress. After being assigned to the support section, he spearheaded the construction of our air mobility team flyaway kits utilized to support two air mobility teams operating off station during Cope North 2023. Furthermore, he alleviated a severe personnel shortage as he stepped out of his section to work on aircraft during the largest President of the United States surge in more than a decade, pushing 177 flight engineer missions in less than 25 days.



“My favorite part about my job is being able to know that the tools I inspected will not fail when Airmen are trying to do a big job on the aircraft,” said Butler.



Butler’s outstanding work ethic translated to his off-duty time. He displayed great selflessness and compassion for his fellow servicemembers and community in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. He dedicated countless hours distributing hot food and restoring homes for eight fellow squadron members while housing five of them for more than 30 days. Additionally, he cleared vegetation, debris, broken glass and water from flooded servicemembers’ homes, restoring them to habitable conditions and allowing their families to return. Finally, Butler extended his assistance to the local community using his own tools to perform repairs to damaged doors, windows and roofs. His work ethic, unit involvement and community presence set the tone for his peers and Airmen to emulate. He constantly demonstrates the importance of staying engaged and has a keen sense of awareness by knowing when to step up to help whether it is mission related or aiding a community in need.



“The typhoon wasn’t the best thing but it definitely helped show how big the community is and how much each person means to each other,” said Butler. “From Andersen AFB down to Naval Base Guam, everyone worked together so it shows that we have support everywhere.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Butler!