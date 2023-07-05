Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Airmen Train in Okinawa [Image 3 of 3]

    180FW Airmen Train in Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Senior Airman Blayne Flickenger, a medical technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, learns to administer an IV, under the supervision of U.S. Navy Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ripley Sumpter, July 16, 2023, at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan. Approximately 30 members of the 180FW Medical Group are working at the hospital as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training requirements and to assist with patient care throughout various sections of the hospital. The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker).

