180FW Airmen Train in Okinawa

U.S. Navy Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ripley Sumpter, assigned to U.S. Navy Hospital Okinawa, trains U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Senior Airman Blayne Flickenger, on how to administer an IV, at the hospital in Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2003. Flickenger is a medical technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, temporarily deployed to the medical treatment facility along with approximately 30 members of the 180FW Medical Group as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training requirements and to assist with patient care throughout various sections of the hospital. The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker).

