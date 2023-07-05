Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX [Image 4 of 4]

    UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX

    COLOMBIA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230716-N-AO868-1005 CARIBBEAN SEA (July 16, 2023) Ships and Aircraft participating in UNITAS 23 steam into formation in the Caribbean Sea, July 16, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 7919550
    VIRIN: 230716-N-AO868-1005
    Resolution: 6130x4087
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX
    UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX
    UNITAS PHOTOEX
    UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maritime Security
    Maritime Partnerships
    UNITAS
    USNAVSO/U.S.4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT