UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX

230716-N-AO868-1005 CARIBBEAN SEA (July 16, 2023) Ships and Aircraft participating in UNITAS 23 steam into formation in the Caribbean Sea, July 16, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

