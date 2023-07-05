230716-N-AO868-1005 CARIBBEAN SEA (July 16, 2023) Ships and Aircraft participating in UNITAS 23 steam into formation in the Caribbean Sea, July 16, 2023. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 14:52
|Photo ID:
|7919550
|VIRIN:
|230716-N-AO868-1005
|Resolution:
|6130x4087
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNITAS LXIV PHOTOEX [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
