UNITAS PHOTOEX

230716-N-AO868-1012 CARIBBEAN SEA (July 16, 2023) USS Little Rock (LCS 9) transits the Carribean Sea during UNITAS 23, July 16, 2023. UNITAS 23. Little Rock is one of 26 vessels to participating in UNITAS LXIV, the world's longest running maritime exercise, July 11-21. Colombia is hosting UNITAS LXIV this year with nearly 7,000 people from 20 nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

