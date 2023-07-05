Members of the Pentagon Press Corps ask questions of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley during a joint press conference held following a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the fourteenth such meeting of defense leaders from around the world at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 18, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 14:49 Photo ID: 7919531 VIRIN: 230718-D-XI929-4013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 36.07 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.