Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference [Image 7 of 22]

    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley hold an on-camera press conference following a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the fourteenth such meeting of defense leaders from around the world at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 18, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7919525
    VIRIN: 230718-D-XI929-4008
    Resolution: 7469x4979
    Size: 26.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference
    Secretary Austin, CJCS Milley host joint press conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    SecDefAustin
    CJCS Milley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT