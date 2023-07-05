U.S. Air Force mission sustainment team Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Support Squadron, break down a forward operating base during a hurricane response exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 12, 2023. MSTs are capable of building FOBs in austere environments, ensuring the Air Force’s ability to respond to crises and rapidly deploy forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 7918725 VIRIN: 230712-F-FC829-1605 Resolution: 7387x4925 Size: 15.43 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MST operations in HUREX [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.