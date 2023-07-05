U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Air Force Special Operations Command, conduct assigned duties in participation of a hurricane response exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 12, 2023. Airmen participating in the logistical coordination of the exercise operated out of a forward operating base built by a mission sustainment team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 This work, MST operations in HUREX [Image 31 of 31], by A1C Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS