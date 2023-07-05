Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 17, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:40
|Photo ID:
|7918576
|VIRIN:
|230717-M-WD009-1284
|Resolution:
|4055x6476
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Rifle Week [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
