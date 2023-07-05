Delta Company Rifle Week

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 17, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

