230717-A-CY959-1109 AMCHIT, Lebanon (July 17, 2023) U.S. service members and members of the Lebanese Armed Forces operate an unmanned aerial vehicle during exercise Resolute Union 2023 in Amchit, Lebanon, July 17, 2023. Resolute Union is an annual exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and partner nations to enhance security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.18.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 7918378 VIRIN: 230717-A-CY959-1109 Resolution: 5203x3469 Size: 272.64 KB Location: AMCHIT, LB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Union 2023 Culminating Event [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.