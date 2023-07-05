Resolute Union 2023 Culminating Event

230717-A-CY959-1096 AMCHIT, Lebanon (July 17, 2023) Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces conduct amphibious raid training during exercise Resolute Union 2023 in Amchit, Lebanon, July 17, 2023. Resolute Union is an annual exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and partner nations to enhance security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

