    Resolute Union 2023 Culminating Event [Image 2 of 4]

    Resolute Union 2023 Culminating Event

    AMCHIT, LEBANON

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230717-A-CY959-1096 AMCHIT, Lebanon (July 17, 2023) Members of the Lebanese Armed Forces conduct amphibious raid training during exercise Resolute Union 2023 in Amchit, Lebanon, July 17, 2023. Resolute Union is an annual exercise between U.S. 5th Fleet and partner nations to enhance security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 06:06
    Photo ID: 7918376
    VIRIN: 230717-A-CY959-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 265.74 KB
    Location: AMCHIT, LB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Union 2023 Culminating Event [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Jensen Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Lebanon
    NAVCENT
    Lebanese Armed Forces
    Resolute Union 2023

