Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    French Arrival [Image 16 of 17]

    French Arrival

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    A French Navy NH90 NATO frigate helicopter approaches the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Adriatic Sea, July 9, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 06:34
    Photo ID: 7918364
    VIRIN: 230708-N-OK726-3013
    Resolution: 5994x3643
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, French Arrival [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    French Arrival
    French Arrival
    French Departure
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French Arrival
    French Arrival
    French CO Visit
    French Arrival
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French CO Visit
    French Arrival
    French Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Integrity at the Helm
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT